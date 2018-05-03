Behind the contest: Honorable Mentions

“Mermaid” by Samantha Stafford was done with watercolors in which she painted the mermaid with a calm expression on her face and adorned her arms and chest with scales to resemble armor. Her flowing hair is meant to represent waves and the textured background is reminiscent of water. Stafford uses vibrant colors and textures to create whimsical characters and worlds.

“Shore Collage” by Ryan Wade is a depiction of things to see and do around the shore and was hand drawn with marker pen, then digitally colored. Wade notes pen and watercolor are his two favorite mediums.

Maureen MacIntosh displays three pieces in her photographs that were created using epoxy resin, acrylic ink and oil paint. “Dark Wave” is the canvas and the small series is meant to create juxtaposition between an abstract oceanic environment to the defined idea of the wave itself. Her overall goal is to evoke an emotion of oceanic joy and inspiration.

“Ocean Grove Cat Jack” by MaryLou Shipman is one of a series of watercolors she has painted of the cats and dogs throughout her neighborhood. Jack is considered to be her good luck charm. Shipman has had the desire to draw and paint for as long as she can remember.

View every submission for this year’s art contest available in our Smug Mug Gallery. View the gallery by following this link: https://starnewsgroup.smugmug.com/Night-Day-Magazine-Art-Contest-2018/