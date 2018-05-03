4 GOP council members call on Merriken to resign seat

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Four members of the all-Republican borough council have called for the resignation of Councilman Robert Merriken.

Mr. Merriken is scheduled to appear in Neptune Township Municipal Court on May 10 in connection with his April 4 arrest by Neptune City police.

His car had been stopped for a motor vehicle violation, according to police, and he was also charged with a disorderly persons offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic needle.

Asked Monday whether he would heed the call to resign, Mr. Merriken said, “Well, the charges that I was charged with, I’m going to be found not guilty … so I’m not going to do anything until the resolution of that is complete.”

The resignation call came in a joint statement issued by council members Christopher Campion, Richard T. Diver, James R. Shuler and Joseph Tompey.

Councilwoman Sara King said she was not asked to join in the statement and declined to comment on it.

The statement read: “We the majority of the Republican Council members of the Spring Lake Heights Borough Council, with respect to recent events, call for the resignation of Mr. Robert Merriken from Spring Lake Heights Borough Council.”

The statement ended with “We wish Mr. Merriken well but he must recognize that this is in the best interests of our town and its residents.”

On Thursday, the Asbury Park Press reported that Mr. Merriken had been arrested for engaging in prostitution in Neptune in 2015 and Ocean Township in 2006.

