Sea Girt Elementary School celebrates Arbor Day

In addition to the students, faculty and parents who were there for the event, several special guests were in attendance for the day celebrated annually at SGES.

Every year, Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April. On April 27, kindergarten, first, second and third grades all celebrated with presentations and song.

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School [SGES] students were visited by special guests and given saplings to celebrate Arbor Day.

Chief of Police Kevin Davenport, Capt. Justin Macko, Fire Chief Carl Scipione and Borough Administrator Lorraine Carafa were all present for the event, along with Mayor Ken Farrell and Monmouth County Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, who were both keynote speakers.

Mr. Scharfenberger told the children how lucky they are to live where they do because they get to experience nature on a daily basis.

“I grew up in Brooklyn so I hardly knew what a tree looked like. I’d see them in a park once in a while and ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh,’” he said. “But you guys are really lucky because you have a beautiful area here … You guys are learning early how to keep it that way.”

