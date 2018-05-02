RAFTS takes a beach walk for recovery

MANASQUAN – Recovery Advocates for the Shore [RAFTS] hosted their first Recovery Walk on Saturday, along the Manasquan beachfront.

According to Laura Campanile, co-founder of Recovery Advocates for the Shore [RAFTS], about 50 people met that morning at the gazebo at the Manasquan Inlet and walked down to Sea Watch and to share their stories and enjoy a morning in the sun.

The April 28 event was free of charge to all who participated.

“It was a success; it was wonderful,” Ms. Campanile said.

One of the aspects that made the walk especially meaningful, she said, was the way attendees shared their stories with one another along the way.

“After the walk, about five people came up to me and they were nearly in tears because they were so moved by the people that they walked with,” she said.

“They shared stories and connected. One woman said that she talked to another woman about her daughter, and they both shared so many similar experiences and they were just so moved.”

This is what made the event a huge success, she said: “When people connect like that.”

