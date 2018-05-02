Historical society plans Norwood Inn memorabilia sale

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Bits and pieces of borough history will be for sale as the Avon Historical Society [AHS] hosts a Norwood Inn Memorabilia Sale this Sunday.

Phil Renna, owner of the former Norwood Inn, has donated many items to the AHS as a way to raise funds for the society.

According to President Mo Hinman and Treasurer Janice Scrabis, the sale will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Avon Municipal Gym, 301 Main St.

Some of the items for sale will be: nightstands, room keys, room numbers, bath- room signs, fireplace brick pieces, bricks from front steps and music — including music from famous Norwood Inn acts Joe Finn, Paul Cilinski and Pat Roddy.

Also, clothespins, occupancy notices, room floor plans and pieces of the dance floor.

