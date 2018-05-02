Borough agreement bans building in Maritime Forest

The Maritime Forest, located at the north end of Bradley Beach, was created in 2013 to provide natural filtration of the water.

“[It’s] crucial,” said Amanda Wheeler, co-chairwoman of the Bradley Beach Environmental Commission. “That is the natural way to cleanse water before it goes into the lake.

“We have so much bulkheading in our area that the natural filtration does not take place for the most part, especially in that area around Fletcher Lake,” Ms. Wheeler said. “So this provides a natural place for water to soak in and be naturally filtered so that by the time it enters the lake, it’s cleaned.”

According to Al Modjeski, Habitat Restoration Program director for The American Littoral Society, the agreement will “promote the more nature-based strategy that we have for the community.