$74 million school budget approved by Wall BOE

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education approved a $74.2 million budget for the 2018-2019 school year following a public hearing Tuesday night.

The budget will bring a 1.99 percent increase in the tax levy, staying just below the 2 percent cap.

The annual school tax increase on a home assessed at the township average of $479,300 would be $44.10, according to District Superintendent Cheryl Dyer.

Included in the budget are multiple updates pertaining to security and mental health, infrastructure and facilities, technology and curriculum and instruction.

The $74,272,000 budget was unanimously approved by present members of the board of education. Board member Linda Bradley had an excused absence for the May 1 special meeting.

The full presentation given by Mrs. Dyer — which includes updates on enrollment and goals associated with the strategic plan — can be found online by visiting www.wall.k12.nj.us and clicking on “Presentations” under the “BOE” tab.

