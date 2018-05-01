Suspect arrested for body shop theft

BRICK TOWNSHIP– Officers with the Brick Township Police Department made an arrest in connection with a vehicle theft at Andrews Body Shop, located on Princeton Avenue.

The department announced today that on Sunday, at 3:05 a.m., Officer John Riccio observed a vehicle stopped in a travel lane. When he approached the car, a 2005 silver Subaru Forrester, the vehicle moved to the shoulder of the road on Robins Street, according the police department.

Police identified the driver as Camilo Galindo- Sanmartin, 27, of Forked River. Police on the scene, which included Officer Mark Storch, observed that the vehicle was in the process of being repaired.

According to police, there were auto parts located inside the vehicle, which included a front grill assembly, and the key ring had a work order tag attached and the front hood had tape on it. When questioned, Mr. Galindo-Sanmartin said the car belonged to a friend, but could not name the owner.

When Officer Storch responded to Andrews Auto Body, which was close to the location where the vehicle was stopped, he saw that the garage door was open and a window smashed in, according to a press release from the department.

“The garage also had an empty spot, which had fresh tire tracks in the sanding dust on the floor,” police said in the press release.

The owner of Andrews Auto Body was notified that the vehicle had been stolen and was returned to the body shop.

Mr. Galindo-Sanmartin was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving and obstruction of traffic.

