Ruth Hatcher, 89, of Manasquan, passed away on Monday, April 30 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her family by her side.
Ruth was born in West Belmar and was a lifelong resident of the shore area. Ruth was a graduate of Manasquan High School. She worked for the government
