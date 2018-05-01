Lee T. McDonough

Lee McDonough, 65, of Brielle, ventured on April 26.

He was the beloved son of Bill and the late Gen McDonough, of Whiting and the brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Fran McDonough, of Plainsboro and Patti and Jim Veltri, of Houston, Texas. He was also uncle to Ryan, Derek, Rachael, Matt