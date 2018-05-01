Lee T. McDonough

Lee McDonough, 65, of Brielle, ventured on April 26.
He was the beloved son of Bill and the late Gen McDonough, of Whiting and the brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Fran McDonough, of Plainsboro and Patti and Jim Veltri, of Houston, Texas. He was also uncle to Ryan, Derek, Rachael, Matt
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)