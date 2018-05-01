Gustave F. Suckow III

Star News Group Staff
Gustave “Gus” Suckow III, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Naples, Florida, surrounded by love and family on March 19 after a long, courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Gus was born to the late Gustave and Dorothy, née Herbert, Suckow in Point Pleasant on September 22, 1930. He was one of