Ruth Ann Brungraber

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
16 views

Ruth Ann Brungraber, of Hightstown, died peacefully of natural causes on April 8 at the age of 88 with family members at her side.

She and her husband of 66 years, Robert J. “Bob” Brungraber, were former residents of Spring Lake; Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Princeton; Schenectady, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Ithaca, New York; and