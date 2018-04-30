Coffee with a Cop in Point Beach May 2

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The police department will be hosting a Coffee with a Cop event in town on Wednesday, May 2, at 9 a.m.

Being held at Just Dough It, 606 Arnold Ave., the event will allow community members to meet with Chief of Police Joseph A. Michigan and some of the department’s officers in an informal setting.

“Meet the chief of our police department and take advantage of this opportunity to ask questions, support the department’s initiatives, etc.,” the department’s Facebook page reads.

Coffee with a Cop is a nationwide initiative set on improving community policing, with events regularly held in all 50 states.

“The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together,” the program’s website states.

