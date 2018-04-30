Condominiums approved for Arnold Avenue

POINT PLEASANT — Despite a divided vote, the Point Pleasant Borough Planning Board voted to approve the construction of condominium units along Arnold Avenue.

On April 26, applicant 1125 Arnold Avenue LLC, came before the board after numerous delays at the county and local level.

The board voted 6 to 3 on the project, for 16 residential condominium units within four, three-story attached building clusters, which include three “inclusionary units,” two low-income and one moderate income, affordable housing units.

“I am on the fence on this one. I do think that you worked hard at trying to get some of the conditions in, but I think it is way too intense for that area; on the other hand, that it does help the town,” Chair Mary Jane Bavais said before voting no on the project.

Several members who were on the fence on the project ultimately voted to approve the construction.

“It is these kinds of applications that always become difficult for us as board members, but the town needs it and we’re hoping it does the community a great service,” board member Jack Vitale said.

Others voiced their concerns while voting no on the construction.

“I think you guys … are trying to jam everything you possibly can into this place,” member Gene DeJong said. “I do have a problem with the good neighbor policy. I don’t think you are trying to do the best that you can for the people around you.”

In January, demolition occurred around the 45,230 square-foot site of the former Concepts 1 Auction House Inc.

