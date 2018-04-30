Brick school budget raises taxes by 4 percent

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After a nearly four-hour meeting, the Brick School District Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a budget with a 4 percent tax increase.

“This was a difficult, difficult budget,” said Acting Superintendent Dennis Filippone on April 26, adding that he applauded the “courage of the district for putting forward a budget that had a significant tax increase.”

The 2018-2019 school budget totals $155.1 million, which is funded by a tax on property owners of $109.2 million.

While the total budget for 2018-2019 is only slightly higher than last year’s budget of $154.421 million, the tax levy rose by 4.3 percent from $104.7 million last year.

The superintendent said while he understands the concerns of residents that this year’s tax bill will be larger than last year, the added funds are needed to continue education in the district.

“Although the percentage is eye opening, the reason behind why this is happening I still believe this budget is a very fair one,” Mr. Filippone said.

According to Mr. Filippone, 77 percent of the district’s operating budget will go toward salaries and benefits.

“It’s not only fair to the public, its fair to the students, and our number one priority are the students in the distric and providing them with what is necessary.”

The district has no capital reserves to rely on for this year’s budget, as the entire balance of $3.13 million was used up last year on capital projects.

State aid to the district was $37.5 million, down around $80,000 from the 2017-2018.

