Brick resident arrested in drug-growing bust

BRICK TOWNSHIP – Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato announced on April 30 that a Brick man was arrested for allegedly operating a drug-making facility.

Jason Andrew Bacon, of 400 B Laurel Brook Drive, was arrested April 30, along with Kim Christopher, of Toms River, as the result of a joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Special Operations Group, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Task Force, the Brick Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and Clayton Borough Police Department.

The prosecutor’s office alleges the couple operated a controlled dangerous substance [CDS] drug making facility in Clayton Borough. According to the prosecutor, at a greenhouse outside a home, police seized 38 marijuana plants, over five pounds of previously cultivated marijuana, THC wax, U.S currency and a loaded .25 caliber Beretta handgun.

According to the prosecutor’s office, both suspects were charged with: maintaining a CDS manufacturing facility in the first degree; possession of CDS with intent to distribute in the second degree; possession of over 50 grams of marijuana in the fourth degree; possession of cocaine in the third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm during CDS offense in the second degree; unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree; and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in the second degree.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.