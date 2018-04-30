Arrest warrant issued for TD Bank robbery suspect

POINT PLEASANT — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 31-year-old Brick Township resident suspected of robbing the TD Bank on Bridge Avenue Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, David D. Mitchell is wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred around 11:15 a.m. April 29. Officers with the Point Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the bank in response to a report of a bank robbery.

Employees stated an unmasked suspect “entered the bank, displayed a note and demanded money,” according to a release from Capt. Robert Lokerson.

According to the police dispatch, $580 was the amount the suspect fled with and the suspect was last seen traveling on Bridge Avenue by bicycle.

The bicycle was later located in a wooded area west of the bank, a release from the department stated.

“The suspect was described as a white male, late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 5-feet-8 … with short blond hair and a thin build,” the release states.

The suspect was further described as having a tattoo on the left side of his neck and was wearing white jeans and a khaki sweatshirt with green sleeves.

According to law enforcement, no weapons were displayed during the incident.

Officers were assisted by the department’s K-9 unit and officers from the Brick Township Police Department.

“Detectives from the Point Pleasant Police Department as well as the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit [CIU] also responded to assist with the investigation,” the release states.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Point Pleasant Police Department at 732-892-0060 and ask for Detective Joseph Hynes. Information can also be reported through the “TIPS” line.

