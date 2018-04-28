Girl Scouts take part in historical bike tour they created

SPRING LAKE — Members of Cadette Troop 997 from St. Catharine School met up at Spring Lake Train Station on Saturday to try out for the first time the Historical 5K Bike Tour of Spring Lake they created.

The final product took four months to come to fruition.

Girl Scout members from Cadette Troop 997 from St. Catharine School and their Troop Leader Cynthia Dwyer, first came about this idea when the girls were assigned an outdoor journey project which completes a Girl Scout badge.

“They needed to do a take-action project and the purpose of their take-action project which they came up with, was to encourage outdoor activity,” Ms. Dwyer said.

After some time of brainstorming ideas, the girls came up with an idea to create a bike tour around their borough that would pinpoint different historical sites.

“There’s a lot to do here and there’s more history here in Spring Lake that you can learn about,” Cadette Troop 997 member, Alexandra Irausquin said. “It’s a good way to spend your time if its a nice day.”

According to Ms. Dwyer, the bike tour should take a little under an hour and if taken by foot, just about an hour.

“It was cool trying to figure out which ones we would add and learning about them. Now doing them, it’s going to be really fun,” Brinley Dwyer, a member of Cadette Troop 997 said, minutes before the group started their tour.

