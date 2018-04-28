Flounder Anglers tournament offers food and fun

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The VFW Post 4715 Auxiliary held its annual Invitational Flounder Anglers River Tournament on Saturday, marking the third time the Auxiliary has sponsored the event.

The tournament, originally started by the late Jeff Bruett, was an annual event that dates back to the 1980’s. The event started at Neilley’s Long Bar, then transitioned to The Ark Pub & Eatery and then stopped.

Three years ago, the VFW Auxiliary brought it back.

“I’ll tell you the number one reason, because it’s in honor of a man named Jeff Bruett,” Michael Coulter, a member of the VFW Post Auxiliary said.

Another reason why the event is important, according to Stacey Lewis, President of VFW 4715 Auxiliary, is because the money that’s raised is donated to helping the veterans.

“We donate to veterans hospitals, Veterans Haven North, Veterans Haven South, we have scholarship programs and we have Patriot’s Pen for the grammar schools,” Ms. Lewis said.

Andy Tate, also known as Tater, is a US Army Veteran and was the head chef for the tournament.

“Anytime they’re raising money to help a veterans organizations, it’s a good thing,” Mr. Tate said while cooking hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage patties.

Anglers showed up to the April 28 event as early as 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, participants were given a pork roll egg and cheese and coffee before heading out to the Manasquan River to catch flounder.

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.