Student arrested for threats at Brick Memorial HS

BRICK TOWNSHIP — School district officials said this week a male student charged with making terroristic threats against fellow students would be evaluated to determine if he can return to school.

“Normally the protocol would be that he would have to go to a ‘fit to return’ program, where he will have to have some conversations and get some testing done,” Acting Superintendent of Schools Dennis Filippone said this week.

“If the professionals feel that he is ready to return to a regular school setting, then that is something that we will consider.

There will be a continuum of services for the student, according to Mr. Filippone, whether it be home instruction, placement in another location or at Brick Memorial High School.

On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department charged the 15 year-old male student at Brick Memorial High School with making terroristic threats.

According to the department on the morning of April 24, students at the school told faculty the student was making threats toward other students at the school.

The student was suspended from school Tuesday and later charged.

“The students and staff were never in any danger during the incident,” according to a post on the Brick Police Department Facebook page.

