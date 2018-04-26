Offshore Grand Prix gearing up for 2018 events

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Returning for a third year, the Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix is looking for to bring the community together with four days of events.

“This was something that I wanted to bring back when I was running for mayor. I remember the Benihana Grand Prix when I was a kid and people used to love it and I think people feel that way about the event now, too,” said Mayor Stephen Reid.

His mother, former councilwoman Barbara Reid, was heavily involved with the grand prix when he was a child, the mayor said.

With last year’s race participants totaling around 35 boats, Mayor Reid is expecting about the same, if not more, racers this year.

“We’re definitely going to have some bigger boats this year as well. We’re very excited for all the events,” he said.

Four days have been set aside in Point Pleasant Beach to ring in the grand prix’s third year of racing. The actual race day, which is produced by New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Racing Association [NJOPRA], will take place on Sunday, May 20, and will feature two races.

The Offshore Racing Association-sanctioned races will take place at noon and 2 p.m.

