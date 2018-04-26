Lavallette adopts $8.9M budget for 2018 with flat tax rate

LAVALLETTE — The borough council approved a flat municipal budget of $8,964,899 for fiscal year 2018 during the Monday, April 23, meeting.

Residents can expect no tax increase for 2018 as members of the council voted unanimously in favor of adopting the new municipal budget, which does not include school or county taxes.

Local taxes will be responsible for generating $5,809,604 of the overall budget as compared to last year’s $5,731,698. Officials said the increase in local taxes is generated by an increase in ratables.

Robert S. Oliwa, the borough’s municipal accountant, said, “I think that you’re in very good standing with this budget and it will work very well.”

Tax rates will remain at 30.6 cents for every $100 of assessed home value, which remains the same from 2017.

Borough Administrator Robert Brice said, “The average assessed home value is $702,029 and [the homeowner] would pay $2,148 in municipal taxes.”

The borough’s capital budget was adopted in the amount of $3,893,000 and includes multiple projects to improve Lavallette.

“Capital budget projects include improvements to Bryn Mawr Avenue, a new front-end loader for DPW, two new trucks for DPW, two new police vehicles, and breathing apparatus for the fire department,” Mr. Brice said.

