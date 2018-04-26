Gov. Murphy signs bipartisan bill that kills the drill

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — New Jersey launched a salvo across the bow of a federal proposal to drill for oil and natural gas in waters off the coast from Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

“We are here today to enact into law a tough and sweeping measure that will help ensure our coastline is protected from the dangers of offshore, fossil fuel exploration and offshore drilling,” Gov. Phil Murphy said April 20, backed by a bipartisan group of legislators and environmental advocates.

“We are not only saying no to offshore drilling, we’re saying no to our communities being used as part of any plan to drill as well.”

Members of local governing bodies in Point Pleasant Beach and Brick Township lent their support.

“This is a great day for not only the environment, but the people of New Jersey and the residents of Point Pleasant Beach,” said Stephen Reid, mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, before Gov. Murphy signed a bill into law that would do more than block offshore drilling.

“This is not a good fit for us, not only for the environment but also the fishing industry and our tourism industry.”

Last Friday, Gov. Murphy came to Jenkinson’s to sign The Shore Tourism and Ocean Protection from Offshore Oil and Gas Act that bans not only drilling, but also the infrastructure required for offshore drilling, including pipelines.

The signing occurred on the eight-year anniversary of the Deep Water Horizon oil spill, which heavily affected states along the Gulf Coast.

The new law is aimed at a proposal by the Department of the Interior’s [USDOI] Bureau of Ocean Energy Management [BOEM] to explore for natural gas and oil on the outer continental shelf.

