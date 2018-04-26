Dune project gives Mantoloking a lifeguard problem

MANTOLOKING — Completion of the protective dune system is upending the traditional way beaches are operated and guarded in the borough.

Formerly, two private beach associations have run the beachfront. Now that public access to the beaches must be provided under the terms of the federal project, the borough will have to play an active role in operation of the beaches.

This puts Mantoloking in direct competition with the beach associations.

The question of protecting the borough’s beachfront remained unanswered at the borough’s April 24 meeting, as members on the dais voted to table an ordinance that set the rules of the beach and the cost of beach badges while stating the borough would not station lifeguards.

“This is a very vital ordinance for this town and I think it will affect us this summer, but it will also affect summers moving forward,” Council President Lance White said at the meeting before moving to table the ordinance.

“There are certain parts of the ordinance that are in it now, but might not hold true in the next several weeks.”

Subject to change, according to the council president, is the increase of beach badge fees to $8 for daily and $40 for seasonal — up from $5 and $20, respectively — as well as a passage in the ordinance stating the borough will not provide lifeguard services.

