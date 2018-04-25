St. Teresa unites Ascension and St. Elizabeth churches

The merging date was disclosed on April 18 by the Reverend Dean A. Gaudio, pastor of St. Elizabeth, as he fielded questions from members of both Roman Catholic churches at two separate meetings.

The meeting at St. Elizabeth was held at 2 p.m. and the meeting at Church of the Ascension was at 7 p.m.

“The whole reason for this merger is … the priest shortage,” Rev. Gaudio said, adding that the Diocese of Trenton expects to lose many priests to retirement over the next 15 years.