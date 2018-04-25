St. Teresa unites Ascension and St. Elizabeth churches

BRADLEY BEACH — The Church of the Ascension in Bradley Beach and the Church of St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Avon-By-The-Sea will be officially joined as the St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on July 1.
The merging date was disclosed on April 18 by the Reverend Dean A. Gaudio, pastor of St. Elizabeth, as he fielded questions from members of both Roman Catholic churches at two separate meetings.
The meeting at St. Elizabeth was held at 2 p.m. and the meeting at Church of the Ascension was at 7 p.m.
“The whole reason for this merger is … the priest shortage,” Rev. Gaudio said, adding that the Diocese of Trenton expects to lose many priests to retirement over the next 15 years.
St. Elizabeth Church is located at 424 Lincoln Ave. in Avon and Church of the Ascension is located at 501 Brinley Ave. in Bradley Beach.
Neither church will close as a result of the merger, he said, but they will be united as a single parish, sharing clergy, as well as finance and pastoral councils.
“Both churches will be open, the two parishes are just merging together,” Rev. Gaudio said, addressing members of the two churches.
“I understand it goes against the heart sometimes that you’re doing something for God and you’re doing something for the parish and the parish is really St. Elizabeth and Ascension. I know you feel like it’s your church and you’re serving your church, but you have to expand your mind and expand your heart for a little while and eventually, it will be all one.”
[more _ cs]