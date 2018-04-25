Squan Village Historical Society hosts Girl Scouts

MANASQUAN — The Squan Village Historical Society held the first of eight planned Victorian Socials for this year on Saturday, April 14 with Girl Scout Troop No. 1451.

At these Victorian Socials, which have been hosted since 2000 at the Bailey-Read House Museum, the headquarters of the historical society, troops of varying ages from Monmouth and Ocean counties visit to learn about life in the past.

At the beginning of the day, scouts come in and are given historical costume dresses to put on. The girls meet and sit for some juice and cookies before heading on the tour of the museum, and if weather permits, the property as well.

The tour starts with the oldest section of the museum from the 1790s that has an original fireplace still in tact. Then, scouts move to the 1850s parlor room, which has an organ and a stereoscopic view. It then concludes the inside portion of the tour upstairs through the children’s room, the Manasquan room and the nautical room.

“We run ‘Touch the Past’ tours where the girls get to actually work and handle artifacts from long ago, I think that is always the favorite part of the events,” she said Barbara Reynolds, who chairs the museum.

