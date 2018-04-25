Sea Girt Council may join towns banning beach tents

SEA GIRT — Following the lead of Belmar and Spring Lake, Sea Girt may soon move to ban tents and large canopies from their beachfront.

Further discussion of the topic was expected at last night’s [April 25] borough council meeting.

On April 11, the idea was raised before the council by business administrator Lorraine Carafa.

“There was a suggestion that we very proactively seek to enact a prohibition against large tents from being used on the beach as opposed to umbrellas with a single stand,” Ms. Carafa said.

Mayor Ken Farrell agreed that the council should consider moving forward with a ban, even though the borough hasn’t experienced the problems that neighboring boroughs cited in imposing such a restriction.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.