Mark Levis named to fill borough council vacancy

BELMAR — The chairman of the Belmar Harbor Commission was appointed to the Belmar Borough Council Tuesday.

Mark Levis, 34, was nominated and unanimously appointed by the borough council to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Brian Magovern when he was appointed mayor on April 14.

The borough council also voted to appoint Councilwoman Jennifer Nicolay to replace Mr. Magovern as council president.

Mr. Levis was one of three names put forth by the Belmar Democratic Party for nomination, the other two being Maggie McBride and Luis Pulido. Mr. Levis will serve for the remainder of this year, and will have run for election in November to remain on the council.

Mr. Levis and his wife, Megan, have been residents of Belmar for 12 years. They have two children, Molly, 4, and Morgan, 2. He has been a member of the Belmar Harbor Commission for three years, serving as chair since 2016.

Mr. Levis graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering. Upon graduating, he became a commissioned officer in the Navy Reserve and received an honorable discharge in 2016. He is currently employed as a sales account manager for Wilhelmsen Ships Service located in Staten Island, New York.

