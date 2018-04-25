Large tents and canopies banned on borough beaches

SPRING LAKE — Large tents and canopies will be banned on the Spring Lake beach starting the upcoming 2018 summer season.
The Spring Lake Borough Council unanimously passed an ordinance amending the borough code to ban large tents and canopies at the Tuesday, April 24 council meeting.
“For anybody who is not familiar, this is amending our ordinance to prohibit the use of large tents on our beach,” Spring Lake Mayor Jennifer Naughton said before the public hearing.
According to Ordinance No. 2018-002, “No tents or canopies are permitted, only umbrellas with one central stanchion to support shade whether upright or a 90 degree position.”
The ordinance also allows devices “designed or used to shade infants,” as long as they fall within the dimentions of 36 inches high by 36 inches wide by 36 inches deep.
The borough council first discussed the idea of a tent ban at the March 27 meeting, after the idea was proposed by the council’s beach committee.
