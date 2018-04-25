Heights mail carrier has posted a million safe driving miles

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – Robin O’Neill has been honored for driving more than a million miles accident free on her postal route for the Spring Lake Post Office.

Ms. O’Neill, of Brick, has been a mail carrier since 1987 and is now one of five Spring Lake Post Office carriers who have received this acknowledgement.

She has 581 stops on her route and says she avoids accidents by being alert to other vehicles and pedestrians.

“I take that extra second to look and make sure, because our truck has some blind spots, so I always double check … especially making left hand turns.”

Summer driving requires special care, Ms. O’Neill said.

“In the summer, the population increases so much, you have to always be on the lookout for kids on bikes, kids running around in the street in front of you because they don’t always look,” she said. “You just have to be extra careful.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.