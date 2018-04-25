DOT: Avon-Belmar span should stay as a drawbridge

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Officials from the state Department of Transportation [DOT] said Tuesday the “preferred alternative” is to keep a low-level movable bridge spanning the Shark River, connecting the Main streets of Avon-By-The-Sea and Belmar.

“The preferred alternative is the replacement in-kind of a moveable [bridge],” William Birch, executive regional manager for the DOT, said.

“That’s what we’re proposing right now. We haven’t published the report yet. That’s forthcoming.”