DOT: Avon-Belmar span should stay as a drawbridge

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Officials from the state Department of Transportation [DOT] said Tuesday the “preferred alternative” is to keep a low-level movable bridge spanning the Shark River, connecting the Main streets of Avon-By-The-Sea and Belmar.
“The preferred alternative is the replacement in-kind of a moveable [bridge],” William Birch, executive regional manager for the DOT, said.
“That’s what we’re proposing right now. We haven’t published the report yet. That’s forthcoming.”
The decision was announced during a bridge concept meeting held at the Avon Municipal Marina on Tuesday, April 24, where residents and business owners of both boroughs voiced their opinions and concerns.
The meeting was held as an information session on the different concepts the DOT has been investigating for replacement of the 80-year-old bridge.
