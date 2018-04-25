Belmar bank site eyed for complex of 24 apartments

BELMAR — Plans for redevelopment on the former Bank of America property on the corner of Ninth Avenue and Main Street were presented to the Belmar Borough Council Tuesday night.

Sachem Pond LLC, owners of the property, presented plans to construct a new four-story, 24-unit apartment building along Ninth Avenue. The bank would remain as commercial space, according to Bill Stapleton, Sachem Pond LLC partner.

The property, block 95, lots five and seven, was designated for redevelopment as part of the borough’s Seaport Redevelopment plan in October.

According to the project’s engineer Richard DiFolco, of J.K.R. Engineering, the first floor of the building will be used for parking, with three floors of eight apartments on top of the “parking podium.”

Project architect Michael Giardino, of L&M Design LLC, said each floor will have four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units.

“What we’re trying to achieve here is a background building — elegant, but in the background,” said Mr. Giardino.

Mr. DiFolco added that the project will provide a total of 47 parking spaces, including eight additional spots in the public parking lot that would be situated behind the building through to Tenth Avenue.

Mr. Stapleton said that the size of the units would range from 875 to just under 1,000 square feet.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.