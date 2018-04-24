Marilyn Jo Jost

Marilyn Jo Jost, 79, of Manasquan, passed away on Wednesday, April 18 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Marilyn was born in Odon, Indiana and was a graduate of Union Hospital of Nursing in Terre Haute, Indiana and the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana. She