Ilvy Karu

Ilvy Karu, 87, of Whiting, died peacefully at her son Kalle’s home in Wall Township on March 14.

She was born in 1931 in Tartu, Estonia and resided in the town of Elva before fleeing the Communist occupation of Estonia in 1944 with her mother, Aili Meriloo. They were reunited with Ilvy’s