Helene Langbein

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
35 views

Helene Nagy Langbein, 80, of Belmar, passed away on April 23 at Sunnyside Manor Assisted Living in Wall Township.

Mrs. Langbein was born in Throop, Pennsylvania to Frank and Mary Kukuvca Nagy before moving at a young age with her family to Newark, where she was raised. Helene had been a full