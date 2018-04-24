Brick high school student arrested after making threat

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Police have confirmed that a male student at Brick Memorial High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after making a threat.

Sgt. Neal Pedersen, of the Brick Township Police Department, said that students and staff were never in any real danger. He said he was unable to comment on the nature of the threat or whether the student, a juvenile, would be charged.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m., according to school officials, and the student was removed from the building around noon.

“As soon as the threat was reported, the administration immediately located the student in question,” Dennis Filippone, acting superintendent of schools for the district, said Tuesday afternoon.

“They felt that the incident warranted getting the police involved.”

The district has been focusing on security in the wake of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February, which left 17 people dead.

The district has been working with the township’s police department to step up police patrols as well as improve security infrastructure at schools in the district, including revamping vestibules and having armed security guards.

