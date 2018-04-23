Susan Sprovach

Susan Sprovach, 94, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away on April 3 at Suncoast Hospice Pinellas Park.
 
Born in Newark, she and her husband, Bill, raised their family in Brick until retiring to Silver Springs, Florida in 1985. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother. Susan is