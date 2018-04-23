Susan Sprovach, 94, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away on April 3 at Suncoast Hospice Pinellas Park.
Born in Newark, she and her husband, Bill, raised their family in Brick until retiring to Silver Springs, Florida in 1985. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother. Susan is
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)