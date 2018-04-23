Squan tidies its shore with annual community beach sweep

MANASQUAN — Over 100 people, some locals and some out-of-state helpers, visited the shores of Manasquan for an annual community beach sweep on Saturday, April 21.

The beach sweep was sponsored by the Clean Ocean Action and was hosted by the Manasquan Environmental Commission. It has been running for several years and on Saturday, shore towns in Monmouth and Ocean counties tidied their beaches.

Greg Love, environmental commission chair and beach captain this year, said that 123 people signed up for the event online.

Each year, participants receive one recycling bag, one garbage bag, a pencil and a data card to fill out all of the different types of waste found on the beach. For instance, there are sections for various types of plastics, glass, balloons and rubber, metal, paper, wood and cloth.

Once all of the items are collected, the environmental commission adds up how much of each item was found and sends that to Clean Ocean Action. The group then adds the data from participating towns across the state and makes “master cards” from all of the beach sweeps to determine what the biggest pollution issue is across the board.

“It’s a data collection service for them [Clean Ocean Action],” Mr. Love said.

Mr. Love said that the most commonly found items on Manasquan beaches include plastic bottle caps, cigarette filters and straws. He also said that after Superstorm Sandy, the beach had much more construction debris but that amount has since diminished.

This was evident in beach sweepers’ findings on that sunny Saturday morning.

Rachel Hayek and her 9-year-old son, Adam, both of Wall Township, worked with Robert Balioni and his two children Jenna, 7, and Robert, 9, to clean up the beach.

In their garbage bags, Mr. Balioni said that there were some Gatorade bottle caps, plastic shopping bags and cigarette filters.

