Nina M. Stamato

Star News Group Staff
Nina M. Stamato, née Cash, 81 of the Four Seasons Community, Manasquan passed away peacefully on Friday, April 20.

Born in Orange, she met the love of her life, John J. Stamato, 62 years ago at the Stamato family-owned Ocean View Drive In, Long Branch. As a resident of Long Branch, they