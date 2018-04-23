Hundreds attend Boro’s 14th Annual Earth Day event

POINT PLEASANT — Riverfront Park saw hundreds of attendees at the 14th Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 21.



This theme for this year’s event was to “encourage and protect pollinators,” said Point Pleasant Borough Environmental Commission Chair Chris Constantino, who spearheaded the event.

Mr. Constantino said this was a fitting year to have this theme because there was a legislation slated earlier in the year to help home honey bee keepers.

“It happened to be a perfect segway for us,” he said, adding that between the legislation and a variety of local girl scout troops working on service projects to help pollinators, “it turned out to be a no-brainer for us,” he said.

There were 80 vendors for attendees to hear from with live entertainment from DJ Trish, Sherman Brothers and Soup Sandwich Band. Throughout the park, tables were set up for people to learn about how to save the planet in a variety of different ways. Some even had activities for children to complete to encourage green-friendly activities.

For example, Point Pleasant Cub Scout Pack No. 3 had a table at the event that allowed children to learn about bees and pollination. Children could walk up to the table and have a scoop of cheese ball puffs, and they would then wipe their hands on a few worksheets with printed flowers on them to demonstrate pollination.

Additionally at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Nursery School table, children could take bare paper towel or toilet paper rolls, paste them with vegetable shortening and then roll them in bird feed to be hung up outdoors. As an alternative, children could string Cheerios on pipe cleaners to act as bird feeders as well.

According to Commissioner Heidi Riley, of Point Pleasant, the event is a great way to spread the word about ways to make a positive impact on the environment.

“I love the idea that everyone in the community comes out and there’s a lot of vendors who are local nonprofits who engage in our event and it just gives another venue for people to learn about things that are harming the environment or ways to protect the environment,” she said.

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.