4 Paws Sake goes for the Girl Scout gold at Allaire Village

WALL TOWNSHIP — Sun shone down on all walks of life at the 4 Paws Sake Family Fun Fest hosted at The Historic Village at Allaire on Saturday.

Girl Scout Troop No. 1011’s Hannah Misyak, 17, organized the April 21 event to complete the requirements for her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement for a girl scout.

Proceeds benefit Rescue Ridge, a last chance animal rescue center. Hannah said that she hopes to raise enough money for the renovations necessary at the rescue, such as replacing the roofs of the cat enclosures.

“I’ve always loved animals,” Hannah said when explaining why she wanted to create this event. “I’ve been rescuing at Rescue Ridge and they’re the ones that I feel need the most help, and I wanted to put together an event that would help them and hopefully get some adopted. And if not, just to be able to help care for them,” she said.

There were 62 vendors, three food trucks, carnival games and much more for attendees to experience. There were also some discussions for anyone to ask questions about proper animal care, such as “Ask the Vet” or “Ask the Trainer” said Michelle Misyak, Hannah’s mother.

There was also a 100-yard dash competition for dogs who attended the event on Saturday. Here, the four-legged friends chased a bunny-shaped item to see which dogs could run the farthest and the fastest.

Sharon Lasater, of Holmdel, and Mary Smyth, of Brick, decided to stop by with two dogs, Finn McGinty and Brody. The women said they came out for a day of fun and for Ms. Smyth to learn more about animal rescue centers because she is looking to soon adopt a dog.

“We’re just enjoying the park and all the puppies,” Ms. Lasater said. “It should be a nice day.”

For others like Ms. Smyth who wanted to learn more or potentially adopt a dog, Rescue Ridge brought three puppies to the event to hopefully be adopted, one of which was adopted and one that was in the process of potentially being adopted.

