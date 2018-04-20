Simulation of shooting incident plays out in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — At 9:30 a.m., four gunshots rang out at the St. Denis School Friday. Fortunately, none of it was real.

About a minute later, three officers from the Manasquan Police Department arrived, heading into the school with guns drawn. Shortly after, a line of students came running out of the building, screaming into the parking lot out front of the school.

The gunshots — blank rounds — were the start of a large-scale active shooter exercise carried out by the Southern Monmouth County Active Shooter Partnership, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and Monmouth County Police Chief’s Association.

According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, Friday’s exercise was the culmination of 15 months of planning and preparation.

“The goal is to test the capabilities of the first responders in the southern Monmouth area,” said the prosecutor in a press conference following the first exercise of the day. “To try to present a real time environment as possible. So, God forbid, we ever have to be in a situation like this, all of us that are coming together from different positions and agencies know how to work well together … so everyone knows where we have to be, and everyone understands what our goal is.”

According to Mr. Gramiccioni, there were over 200 first responders involved, including the 12 municipal police departments part of the Southern Monmouth County Active Shooter Partnership.

In addition to the first responders, inside the school were almost 100 actors staging the scenario for the law enforcement officers to respond to — 91 students actors from Manasquan High School and the Monmouth County Vocational School Academy of Law and Public Safety, and seven adult actors.

In a mock press conference following the drill, Mr. Gramiccioni said that officers were able to quickly neutralize two active shooters upon entering the school, prompting officials to set up another scenario where a shooter took approximately six to eight students hostage in a barricaded class room.

Mr. Gramiccioni said that there was a total of 38 victims reported injured and “transported” to area hospitals. Eleven of the victims were reported to be in critical condition, and the two shooters were reported deceased.

Inside the school, trails of fake blood were splattered onto the walls and covered footsteps in the hallways; spent bullet casings dotted the tile floors; chairs, tables and desks were flipped over and on their sides.

“It’s really important,” said Mr. Gramiccioni about the graphic realism of the drill. “Would you rather us not be prepared for this? Would you rather us not be ready for this? Would you rather us scramble at the scene and have to figure out who’s going to do what?”

Onlookers at the scene of drill agreed with Mr. Gramiccioni’s sentiment.

“I think it’s a shame that we have to do this, but the reality is today that we do have to do it,” said Ken Hessinger, Curtis Avenue resident. “I think the more prepared we are to handle something, will be a better outcome of a bad situation. The fact that we do practice this just like anything else, it’s a good task.”

Route 71 and Mount Lane from Marcellus Avenue to Curtis Avenue, along with Virginia Avenue, was closed to traffic for the duration of the drill.

The Monmouth County Active Shooter Partnership includes the police departments of Asbury Park, Avon-By-The-Sea, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Brielle, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights and Wall Township.

“I do find its a little scary that all of this craziness seems to get closer and closer to home. But it’s a little reassuring when you also look around and see all of the support systems that we do have here. God Forbid something does happen, it looks like we’re pretty well prepared to deal with it,” said Mr. Hessinger.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.