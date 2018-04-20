MANASQUAN — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies are staging a “realistic” active shooter simulation at St. Denis School today [Friday, April 20] and traffic access is limited in the vicinity.

Route 71 is closed between Marcellus Avenue and Curtis Avenue and will remain so until about 3 p.m. Police also advise that the First Presbyterian Church parking lot is being used as a staging area.

Residents and businesses will have access, and Virginia Avenue will have access for residents at South Street, according to the advisory.

Manasquan Police Chief Bauer said traffic along Route 71 will be directed up Curtis Avenue to South Street, and back down Marcellus Avenue to Route 71. The police chief said officers will be stationed on South Street to direct traffic.

Mount Lane, from Curtis Avenue to Marcellus Avenue, will also be closed for the duration of the drill.

