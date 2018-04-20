Gov. Murphy signs bill aimed at blocking offshore drilling

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Gov. Phil Murphy came to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk on April 20 to sign a bill that would ban the use of infrastructure required for offshore drilling.

The measure is aimed at a proposal by the Department of the Interior’s [USDOI] Bureau of Ocean Energy Management [BOEM] to explore for natural gas and oil on the outer continental shelf.

“We are here today to enact into law a tough and sweeping measure that will help ensure our coastline is protected from the dangers of offshore, fossil fuel exploration and offshore drilling,” Gov. Murphy said.

“We are not only saying no to offshore drilling, we’re saying no to our communities being used as part of any plan to drill as well.”

The Shore Tourism and Ocean Protection [STOP] from Offshore Oil and Gas Act, which passed both houses of the state Legislature on April 12, was signed on the eight-year anniversary of the Deep Water Horizon oil spill, which heavily affected states along the Gulf Coast.

“The disaster was a wakeup call and should have moved us away from oil stilling,” said Cindy Zipf, of Clean Ocean Action. “However, incredibly, the Trump Administration is recklessly expanding ocean drilling and weakening regulations.”

The New Jersey bill, according to Gov. Murphy, would not only ban offshore drilling in the state, but also ban the use of infrastructure that would be used for offshore drilling going through state waters and land.

“Number one, absolute prohibition on drilling in state waters,” The governor said. “The state has jurisdiction up to three miles off shore.

“Number two [is a] denial and absolute airtight prohibition of permitting for any infrastructure that would traverse New Jersey’s offshore waters or onshore land. So it’s awfully hard for them to do something out there.”

