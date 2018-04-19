Public discussions on bus compound site put on hold

WALL TOWNSHIP — The future location of the school district’s bus compound is on hold until late June or July, while alternatives to a property on Bailey’s Corner Road are explored, Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said Tuesday night.

The Bailey’s Corner site is owned by the school district but opposed by residents of Allaire Country Club Estates, many of whom attended the Tuesday night school board meeting.

During the meeting, Ms. Dyer and board president Robin Zawodniak said that the district is looking for alternative sites.

The pause until late June or July is meant to give the board time to “review those options.”

Ms. Zwodniak, who said the board cannot reveal the potential alternate sites, is doing all it can to find a suitable location for the bus compound.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.