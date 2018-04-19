President Avenue in Lavallette being repaved

LAVALLETTE — President Avenue will be getting a facelift in the coming weeks with a paving project underway on the thoroughfare.

The contract for the work was awarded by the borough council to Earle Asphalt Co., of Farmingdale, in the amount of $130,813, which the mayor and council approved at the March 5 meeting.

According to Mayor Walter LaCicero, the bid from Earle Asphalt was lower than the borough engineer had estimated for the project.

Borough Administrator Robert Brice discussed what work will be included in the repaving project.

“The President Avenue road improvement project will encompass the removal [and] replacement of concrete curb, driveway aprons where necessary, pavement reconstruction including milling, gravel base course, hot mix asphalt base and surface course, shoulder restoration including drainage work,” Mr. Brice said.

Mr. Brice said the borough received state funding to complete the project through the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s [NJDOT] Municipal Aid Program.

While the contract does not specify when the work will be completed, the borough administrator said, “Earle just did similar sized streets in Ortley Beach. They did not break those roads down into sections, they are usually able to get the milling and paving done in one day for roads the size of President Ave.”

