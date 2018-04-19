No decision yet on Grand Victorian Hotel expansion

SPRING LAKE — The application made by the owners of the Grand Victorian Hotel, 1505 Ocean Ave., seeking a use variance for the expansion of its restaurant and improvements to an outdoor seating area was carried once again by the Spring Lake Planning Board.

The application was heard for the third time at the Wednesday, April 11 planning board meeting.

The applicant, 1505 Ocean, LLC, and its principal owner Michael Zimmerman first appeared before the planning board at its Jan. 10 meeting seeking a use variance for the expansion of a non-conforming use within a R-1 single family zone.

Last Wednesday, Mr. Zimmerman and his engineer for the project, Robert Burdick, presented to the board a third iteration of revised plans.

Mr. Zimmerman has revised the plans to eliminate the second-floor balconies; the removal of a proposed larger bar in the restaurant on the first floor; limited the outdoor patio to hotel guests only with no food and beverage service; changed garbage contractors; and made landscaping changes to provide more of a buffer between the Grand Victorian property and its neighbors.

“After the last meeting, I tried to address all of the comments and the concerns the board had and the neighbors had,” said Mr. Zimmerman at the April 11 meeting, adding that he has also started residing the hotel.

Testimony was also heard from professional planner Richard Lapinski, an expert witness brought forth by objecting attorneys Charles Shaw and Larry Cutalo.

Mr. Lapinski said that when deferring to the Municipal Land Use law, the proposed improvements to the Grand Victorian “have no public benefit.”

“Whatever recreation benefit there may be, this restaurant and the nice views of the ocean … do not constitute a public benefit,” said Mr. Lapinski. “The benefit is purely economic, not a special reason under the Municipal Land Use law or the case law.”

Mr. Cutalo, representing Robert Verrone, of 12 Madison Ave., presented the board with a hand-drawn floor plan for the hotel from 1991 obtained through an OPRA request.

The floor plan noted that there were two guest rooms on the first floor and no restaurant, but only a dining room.

However, in 1999, the planning board approved a resolution for changes to the hotel, and planning board chairman Nicholas Sapnar said that the board will have to look at the plans attached to that resolution before making a ruling.

“If we’re going to try and base our decision on a 1991 plan, I’d rather what see the 1999 plan was that was approved in a resolution,” said Mr. Sapnar.

The next Spring Lake Planning Board meeting is on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

