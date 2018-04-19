Flooding from lake dredging riles residents

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — According to some residents the Little Silver Lake dredging project has made a mess of Arnold and Ocean avenues and they are fed up with it.

A group of Arnold Avenue residents spoke out at the Tuesday, April 17 council meeting about issues they have had since the project began during the winter.

Among the complaints were frequent flooding and runoff from dredging spoils onto their properties and clouds of dirt and dust that have consumed their neighborhood.

The group also raised a concern about how contaminated spoils from the lake would be handled during the project.

Andrea Bowne, one of the residents who spoke at the meeting, said her block on Arnold Avenue is flooded often and she wants a solution.

“Sometimes my dog has to cross his paws before we can take him out to use the bathroom,” she said.

Borough engineer Raymond Savacool explained when the project is completed it should help mitigate the issue of flooding in the area of Arnold Avenue, but would not guarantee it would stop completely.

“When the project is finished the depth of the lake as a whole will be a foot deeper. This, combined with the new stop logs that will stop water from Lake Louise from flowing into Little Silver Lake at a certain point, should allow the lake to handle more rain water,” he said.

Christopher Porzio also spoke to the issue of flooding in the area and the extra mess it has been leaving since the dredging project began.

“My garage regularly floods about four inches and with the project going on when the water goes down I’m constantly sweeping out dirt and silt,” he said.

