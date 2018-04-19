Bike plan pedals forward in township safety effort

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Less than a day after another pedestrian fatality on a local road, the township hosted a public forum to create a plan to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe while traveling through the town.

Township officials, along with the representatives of the Department of Community Affairs [DCA] and the Department of Transportation [DOT], held a workshop to brainstorm ideas of what could be done to make the township safer for those who bike or walk the streets.

“Safety is always a main concern and a main priority of ours,” Council President Heather DeJong said.

“This is a long-term master plan so we could see our strengths and our weaknesses and, unfortunately, the way that Brick was designed, the walkability and bike-ability is horrendous.”

Between January 2012 and July 2017, according to a DCA report, there were 131 pedestrian-vehicle accidents in town along with 98 bike-vehicle accidents.

According to a DCA representative, 92 percent of pedestrian-vehicle crashes and 96 percent of bicycle-vehicle crashes in Brick happen on county or state roads.

The township’s commercial corridor, an area off Chambers Bridge Road and Route 70 that is home to many of the town’s major shopping complexes, is also the site of 32 percent of bicycle-to-vehicle and 51 percent of pedestrian-to-vehicle crashes.

For Brick officials, it is difficult to try to make the town safer due to many of the major thoroughfares being county roads, such as Routes 70 and 88 and Mantoloking Road.

“This is a 10-year master plan, but unfortunately most of our roads are county and state so we have to wait for their approval to make an effective change,” said Council President DeJong.

“We’re hoping that this will encourage them so they can see how they could help, not only Brick residents, but county and state residents too.”

