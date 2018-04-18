Sea Girt touts ‘Knox Boxes’ for seasonal residences

SEA GIRT — With many seasonal residences within the borough, the Sea Girt Fire Company and the Sea Girt Fire Bureau have recommended to the borough council that each residence be equipped with a Knox Box.

During the Wednesday, April 11, Sea Girt Borough Council meeting, the recommendation for Knox Boxes on homes in the borough was read by Borough Administrator Lorraine Carafa.

A Knox Box is a commercially built container that is mounted to a building, in this case the homes in Sea Girt, and inside a locked case will be a spare key to the house. The fire company would have a master key for all the borough’s Knox Boxes, the same as the commercial system in the borough.

“The fire department and fire bureau will be the only ones within the borough that have access to the system. Without a specific reason, there will be no need to access the boxes located at the homes,” Fire Prevention Officer and Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Chris Willms said on Monday.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.